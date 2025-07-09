Janet Annesley Purchases 2,500 Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Stock

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Janet Annesley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,117.50.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TSE KEC opened at C$23.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50. Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$12.51 and a 12-month high of C$24.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

