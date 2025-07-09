Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JSPR. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JSPR

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JSPR opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.69.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.24). Analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.