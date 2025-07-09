JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Shares Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.13. 129,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 41,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

JATT Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

