JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1,724.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $28,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete Research upgraded JD.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, April 28th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.

JD.com Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of JD opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.