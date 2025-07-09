JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.93 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 90.14 ($1.23). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 87.88 ($1.19), with a volume of 13,492,705 shares changing hands.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.74) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 109.50 ($1.49).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The firm has a market cap of £4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 12.39 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD Sports Fashion Plc will post 15.037961 EPS for the current year.

JD Sports Fashion declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 10th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

