Jefferies Financial Group Raises Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $28.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 186.30% from the stock’s current price.

COGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 4.6%

COGT stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11,869.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

