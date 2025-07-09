Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Shares of MP stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 2.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $5,393,794.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,454,498.08. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,505 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,288,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 429.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,550,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $14,886,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,503,000 after purchasing an additional 942,105 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

