Jen Hsun Huang Sells 75,000 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,023,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,927,678.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $11,729,250.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total value of $7,190,500.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $7,213,000.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

