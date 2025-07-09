Jeremy B. Hayden Sells 9,160 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $38,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,558.57. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.47. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.60 target price (up from $3.20) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

