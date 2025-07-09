Jill Foss Watson Sells 20,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.97, for a total value of $10,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,134,716.79. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ CACC opened at $525.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 17.64 and a quick ratio of 17.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.86 and its 200-day moving average is $492.69. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a one year low of $409.22 and a one year high of $614.96.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.25 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

About Credit Acceptance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 759.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

