Jill Foss Watson Sells 20,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.97, for a total value of $10,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,134,716.79. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.2%
NASDAQ CACC opened at $525.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 17.64 and a quick ratio of 17.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.86 and its 200-day moving average is $492.69. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a one year low of $409.22 and a one year high of $614.96.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.25 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance
About Credit Acceptance
Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Acceptance
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.