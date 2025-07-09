John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 35.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Shares of WLY opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.91. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $442.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.16%.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

