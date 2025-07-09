Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $116.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as high as $107.09 and last traded at $105.59, with a volume of 6179726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.98.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

