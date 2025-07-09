Joo Mi Kim Sells 787 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total transaction of $116,657.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,717,460.24. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 845 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $118,266.20.

On Monday, May 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $129,031.50.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $169,573.46.

Shares of QLYS opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 96.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,394,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Qualys by 92.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,003,000 after buying an additional 308,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,086,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,849,000 after purchasing an additional 173,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

