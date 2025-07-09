Joseph David Freedman Sells 150,000 Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph David Freedman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,966.20. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Red Cat Trading Up 1.6%

Red Cat stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $634.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 1,536.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

See Also

