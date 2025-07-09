JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.66 and last traded at $83.66. 81 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.69.

JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 29.46% of JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

