JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $33.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.68.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $29.49 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.