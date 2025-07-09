JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.71 and a 200 day moving average of $255.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

