JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

