JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.1%

JPM opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.