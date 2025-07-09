JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,300 ($31.27) to GBX 2,400 ($32.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 1,091.09 ($14.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,385.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,458.98. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,036.75 ($14.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,286 ($31.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Andrew S. Broderick bought 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,414 ($19.22) per share, with a total value of £8,413.30 ($11,437.33). Also, insider Charlotte Pedersen purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($16.41) per share, with a total value of £1,207 ($1,640.84). Insiders purchased a total of 1,445 shares of company stock worth $1,870,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

