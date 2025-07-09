JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 286 ($3.89) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.26) price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

