JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to “Overweight”

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.75. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

