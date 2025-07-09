Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) & WeBuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) Head-To-Head Survey

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) and WeBuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeBuy Global has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WeBuy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 WeBuy Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jumia Technologies and WeBuy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 85.73%. Given Jumia Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than WeBuy Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jumia Technologies and WeBuy Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $167.49 million 3.10 -$99.09 million N/A N/A WeBuy Global $58.30 million 0.17 -$6.62 million N/A N/A

WeBuy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and WeBuy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -48.53% -106.58% -40.73% WeBuy Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats WeBuy Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including phones, electronics, home and living, fashion, beauty, and fast-moving consumer goods; and various digital lifestyle services, such as utility bills payment, airtime recharge, gaming and entertainment, and transport ticketing, as well as financial services comprising micro-loans, insurance, and savings products. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About WeBuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

