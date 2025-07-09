Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.59) price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.93) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Kainos Group
Kainos Group Stock Performance
Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Kainos Group had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kainos Group will post 48.0997625 EPS for the current year.
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.