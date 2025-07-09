Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.59) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.93) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 738.50 ($10.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 580 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,142 ($15.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £932.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 747.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 739.61.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Kainos Group had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kainos Group will post 48.0997625 EPS for the current year.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

