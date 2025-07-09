Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $24.31 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

