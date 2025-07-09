Kathryn K. Chou Sells 5,000 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,061.04. This represents a 6.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IONQ opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IonQ by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in IonQ by 1,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 368.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

