KBC Group NV Sells 30,025 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,025 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5,917.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

CAR stock opened at $178.52 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $189.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.72) by ($8.63). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

