KBC Group NV Takes $31,000 Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 816.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE LADR opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 48.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 112.20%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

