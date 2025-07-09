Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Market Perform

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NMI has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 55.93%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $731,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,424.28. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $466,227.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,585.76. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,337. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $13,136,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

