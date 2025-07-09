Ken Murphy Purchases 34 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy bought 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £138.04 ($187.66).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Ken Murphy acquired 35 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 392 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £137.20 ($186.51).

On Friday, April 11th, Ken Murphy purchased 40,000 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £130,400 ($177,270.26).

Tesco Stock Performance

LON TSCO opened at GBX 399.74 ($5.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.54. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 306.50 ($4.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 408 ($5.55). The company has a market capitalization of £26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesco ( LON:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The retailer reported GBX 27.71 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Tesco had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesco PLC will post 27.374848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.