Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Reduce

Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Bae Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bae Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BAESY opened at $102.68 on Monday. Bae Systems has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bae Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bae Systems by 116.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bae Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bae Systems by 26.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bae Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

