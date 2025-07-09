Kevin Lee Sells 3,193 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $23,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 480,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,181.76. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Kevin Lee sold 2,268 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $16,080.12.

BCYC stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $519.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 790.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCYC. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 879.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 90.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

