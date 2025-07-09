Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $29,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of KIM opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.