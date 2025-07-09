Kinder Morgan (KMI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE KMI opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kinder Morgan stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.