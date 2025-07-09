Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$23.55 and last traded at C$23.39, with a volume of 14737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.76.

Specifically, Senior Officer Janet Annesley bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,117.50. Also, Director Patrick Beverley Carlson purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,983.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.90.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

