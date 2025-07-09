Kooth’s (KOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 490 ($6.66) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on shares of Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KOO
Kooth Stock Performance
Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kooth will post 12.9798903 earnings per share for the current year.
Kooth Company Profile
At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kooth
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.