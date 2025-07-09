Kooth’s (KOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 490 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on shares of Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Kooth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KOO

Kooth Stock Performance

Shares of KOO stock opened at GBX 187 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158. Kooth has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 354 ($4.81).

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kooth will post 12.9798903 earnings per share for the current year.

Kooth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.