Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 2,937 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 135.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

