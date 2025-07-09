Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

KLIC stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 1.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $161.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.78%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

