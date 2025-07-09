Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 235,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 60,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.95%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

