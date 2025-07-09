Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Critical Comparison

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) and ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and ARM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 10.51% 9.24% 7.78% ARM 19.76% 17.97% 13.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and ARM”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $509.40 million 14.48 $61.13 million $0.37 145.00 ARM $4.01 billion 39.07 $792.00 million $0.75 197.05

ARM has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Lattice Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of ARM shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARM has a beta of 4.19, indicating that its stock price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lattice Semiconductor and ARM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 1 0 11 0 2.83 ARM 2 6 19 1 2.68

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $63.15, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. ARM has a consensus target price of $154.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than ARM.

Summary

ARM beats Lattice Semiconductor on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded on November 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

