Laurent R. Moll Sells 4,704 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $42,288.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 478,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,061.39. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AIP opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arteris in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 260,277 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 249,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 81,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the 1st quarter worth $1,621,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

