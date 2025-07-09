LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 11,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 153,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. On average, research analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics N.V. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVTX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sanofi bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,825,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

