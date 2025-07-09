Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.