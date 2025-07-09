LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.99 on Monday. LCNB has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.72%. On average, analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in LCNB by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 157,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LCNB by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LCNB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

