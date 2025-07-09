LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
LCNB Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.99 on Monday. LCNB has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.72%. On average, analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LCNB
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LCNB
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.