Leerink Partners Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.88. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 11,869.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

