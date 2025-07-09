Leerink Partners Issues Positive Forecast for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.
KALV has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.
In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $103,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,573. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $32,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,274.24. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,899 shares of company stock worth $206,176 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
