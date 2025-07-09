Leerink Partnrs Predicts Sanofi’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a report issued on Monday, July 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SNY

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in Sanofi by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.