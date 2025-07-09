Legacy Housing (LEGH) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “REAL ESTATE OPS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Legacy Housing to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Legacy Housing has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Housing’s peers have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Legacy Housing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Legacy Housing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing 32.15% 11.71% 10.74% Legacy Housing Competitors -4.74% -1.50% 0.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legacy Housing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Legacy Housing and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing $184.19 million $61.64 million 10.17 Legacy Housing Competitors $3.48 billion $127.83 million 13.44

Legacy Housing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Housing. Legacy Housing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Legacy Housing and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Housing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Legacy Housing Competitors 279 1011 1287 96 2.45

Legacy Housing presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Legacy Housing’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Legacy Housing has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Legacy Housing beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers. The company also offers inventory financing for its independent retailers; consumer financing for its products; and financing to manufactured housing community owners that buy or lease its products for use in their rental housing communities. In addition, it involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The company markets its homes under the Legacy brand through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores; and directly to manufactured home communities. Legacy Housing Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

