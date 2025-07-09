Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Receives $128.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average is $117.72. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

