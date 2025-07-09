LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,689,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 784,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,276,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 166,731 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 1.1%

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.61.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Ujjwal Ramtekkar sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,803.90. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

